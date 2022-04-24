Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $3.02 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,321,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,141. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.60.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

