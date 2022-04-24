Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.99. 7,938,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

