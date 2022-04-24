Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $498,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,307,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.