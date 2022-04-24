Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,400. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

