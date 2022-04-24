Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 206,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.40. 1,624,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,104. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

