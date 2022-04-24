Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 589 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

