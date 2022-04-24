Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €174.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($187.10) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($160.22) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €164.11 ($176.46).

EPA:ML opened at €118.80 ($127.74) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a one year high of €130.85 ($140.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €134.40.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

