Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

CRK traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,815. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

