Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. 1,954,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

