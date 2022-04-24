Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 4,626 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after buying an additional 140,755 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,346,585 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

