Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,378. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $43.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

