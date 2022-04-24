Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,544. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

