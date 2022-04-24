Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $6.57 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.46. 717,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,321. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

