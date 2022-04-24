Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,522 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 118.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

D traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.