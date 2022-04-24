ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

NYSE COP opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.