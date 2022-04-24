ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 5.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

