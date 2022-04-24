Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.05. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

