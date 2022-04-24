Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aramark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Aramark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,264. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $40.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

