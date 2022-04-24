Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of MC traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The business had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

