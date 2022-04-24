Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ON24 by 1,125.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 360,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,991,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. 296,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $638.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

ON24 Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.