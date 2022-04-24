Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $102.21 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 5.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $102,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $586.95. 2,106,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,957. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $596.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

