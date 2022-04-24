Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. 435,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,151. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.47. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

