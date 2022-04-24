Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $182,000 in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 130,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $576.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

