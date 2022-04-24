Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,877,000 after acquiring an additional 263,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,797,000 after purchasing an additional 95,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,563 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,181,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after purchasing an additional 480,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE HR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.93. 4,429,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,594. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

