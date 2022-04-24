Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,818 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. 23,073,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,130,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

