Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.13. 412,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $88.13 and a one year high of $188.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.36.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

