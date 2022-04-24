Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PJT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.04. 130,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

