Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $6,834,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $3,121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 520,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

