Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $6,834,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $3,121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 520,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.35.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
