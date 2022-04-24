Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $371,441,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after buying an additional 749,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after buying an additional 675,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after buying an additional 669,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $49.37. 2,022,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

