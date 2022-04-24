Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,601 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $40,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.36. 3,029,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,422. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

