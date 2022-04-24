Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,650 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,984,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $162.55. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

