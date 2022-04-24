Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,388 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 2.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $52,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $256.81 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

