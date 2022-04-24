Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

DCT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 579,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,237. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

