Corra.Finance (CORA) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $930,257.85 and approximately $148.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.89 or 0.07402681 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,441.98 or 0.99756547 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

