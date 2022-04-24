Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $20.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $365.29 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

