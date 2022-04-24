Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 28.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $748,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

