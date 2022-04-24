Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 42,191 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $12,781,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $7,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VLY. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

VLY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,392. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

