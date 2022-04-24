Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after acquiring an additional 517,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 301,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,582. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCI. Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

