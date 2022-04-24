Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,571 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,213,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 193.19%.

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

