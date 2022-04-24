Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $554,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,053,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.