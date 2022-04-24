Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $798,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.77. 316,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,032. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,921.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

