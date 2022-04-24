Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. 5,779,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.