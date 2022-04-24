Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $77,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,234. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.65 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

