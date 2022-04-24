Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 148,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,012,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average is $143.75. The company has a market cap of $435.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.
Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
