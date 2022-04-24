Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,583. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

