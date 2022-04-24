Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $10.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,935,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

