Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HNI by 182.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 48.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 178,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. HNI’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 91.85%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

