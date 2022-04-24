Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 409 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after buying an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.37. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $173.07 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

