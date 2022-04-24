Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 456 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,984,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

