Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 28,204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,577,312. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

